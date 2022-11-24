ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) EPS is poised to hit 1.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.54% to $24.81. During the day, the stock rose to $25.68 and sunk to $23.78 before settling in for the price of $25.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACDC posted a 52-week range of $13.18-$27.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2522 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.41, operating margin was -5.08 and Pretax Margin of -12.73.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 30.60% institutional ownership.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.63.

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in the upcoming year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 590.82.

In the same vein, ACDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Going through the that latest performance of [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.53 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.