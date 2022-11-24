Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) last month volatility was 9.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 5.97% at $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.52 and sunk to $1.36 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYXS posted a 52-week range of $1.34-$13.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -501.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7332, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9822.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 56.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s Former Director sold 1,745,761 shares at the rate of 3.05, making the entire transaction reach 5,324,571 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 9.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,885. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.76) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -501.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.09 in the upcoming year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, PYXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS), its last 5-days Average volume was 78280.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1434.