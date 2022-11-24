ReneSola Ltd (SOL) last month performance of 11.54% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.44% to $4.93. During the day, the stock rose to $4.9901 and sunk to $4.82 before settling in for the price of $4.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOL posted a 52-week range of $3.46-$8.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 83.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $327.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.31.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s CFO bought 92,707 shares at the rate of 4.43, making the entire transaction reach 410,692 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,749,559. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s CFO bought 492,241 for 4.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,249,541. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,656,852 in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 83.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.54.

In the same vein, SOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

[ReneSola Ltd, SOL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.