Sasol Limited (SSL) EPS growth this year is 326.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 23, 2022, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.97% to $18.02. During the day, the stock rose to $18.035 and sunk to $17.85 before settling in for the price of $17.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSL posted a 52-week range of $15.01-$28.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 326.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $625.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $540.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28279 employees. It has generated 9,631,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,360,671. The stock had 6.94 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.94, operating margin was +25.19 and Pretax Margin of +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sasol Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 326.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sasol Limited (SSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.11, and its Beta score is 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.57.

In the same vein, SSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.53.

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sasol Limited, SSL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.19 million was lower the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.