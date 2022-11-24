Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) volume hits 0.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.01% to $10.25, before settling in for the price of $10.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCU posted a 52-week range of $7.90-$22.75.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $503.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.67.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.00%, in contrast to 42.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 9,400 shares at the rate of 0.84, making the entire transaction reach 7,896 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,990,368. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s 10% Owner sold 21,100 for 1.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,999,768 in total.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.41) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, SCU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU)

[Sculptor Capital Management Inc., SCU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.