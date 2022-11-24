Spark Networks SE (LOV) latest performance of 2.94% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.94% to $1.05, before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOV posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$3.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 24.20% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8008, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5191.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 269 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.12, operating margin was +8.73 and Pretax Margin of -22.94.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Spark Networks SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 38.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 3.39, making the entire transaction reach 84,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 525,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director bought 12,810 for 3.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,194. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$3.32. This company achieved a net margin of -31.42 while generating a return on equity of -106.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in the upcoming year.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spark Networks SE (LOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, LOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Spark Networks SE, LOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.23 million was better the volume of 77596.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1849.