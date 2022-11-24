Symbotic Inc. (SYM) last month performance of -6.22% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 13.46% to $12.22. During the day, the stock rose to $12.6999 and sunk to $10.70 before settling in for the price of $10.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$28.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $552.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $634.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.10.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Symbotic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.40%, in contrast to 41.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s insider sold 21,898 shares at the rate of 13.22, making the entire transaction reach 289,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,939. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s official sold 28,127 for 12.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 364,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,837 in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$5.43) by $5.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

[Symbotic Inc., SYM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.