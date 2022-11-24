TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.27 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) remained unchanged at $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLG posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$2.87.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1361, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1677.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.50, operating margin was -3.46 and Pretax Margin of +0.52.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. TD Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.47 while generating a return on equity of -0.60.

TD Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.30%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.62, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.30.

In the same vein, GLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08.

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Going through the that latest performance of [TD Holdings Inc., GLG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.15 million was inferior to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0871.