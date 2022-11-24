The key reasons why Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) is -68.04% away from 52-week high?

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) flaunted slowness of -16.00% at $2.10, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $2.03 before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AENZ posted a 52-week range of $2.07-$6.57.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $425.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 46762 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.98, operating margin was +5.06 and Pretax Margin of -1.16.

Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.20 while generating a return on equity of -9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aenza S.A.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, AENZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41.

Technical Analysis of Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aenza S.A.A., AENZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 15186.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.