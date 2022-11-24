The key reasons why American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is -11.46% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.35% to $39.39. During the day, the stock rose to $39.82 and sunk to $39.04 before settling in for the price of $39.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEL posted a 52-week range of $28.05-$44.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.36.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.65 and Pretax Margin of +14.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09, this organization’s EVP-Chief Risk Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,078 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,439. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director sold 4,237 for 34.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,607. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,003 in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 7.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.88, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.71.

In the same vein, AEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.36 million was inferior to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.