The key reasons why Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) is -22.79% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.44% to $18.06. During the day, the stock rose to $18.40 and sunk to $17.755 before settling in for the price of $17.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWAN posted a 52-week range of $11.23-$23.39.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1371 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.56, operating margin was +11.49 and Pretax Margin of -3.02.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s President, Europe and Asia sold 3,532 shares at the rate of 18.22, making the entire transaction reach 64,369 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Chief Client Officer sold 200 for 18.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,694. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -3.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 96.02.

In the same vein, CWAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., CWAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.22 million was inferior to the volume of 0.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.