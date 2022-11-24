The key reasons why Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is -65.51% away from 52-week high?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 1.26% at $103.26. During the day, the stock rose to $104.80 and sunk to $101.1106 before settling in for the price of $101.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYNA posted a 52-week range of $81.13-$299.39.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 204.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1775 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.99, operating margin was +21.52 and Pretax Margin of +18.42.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Synaptics Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 97.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s insider sold 11,866 shares at the rate of 102.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,216,502 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,535. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 500 for 102.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,054 in total.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.67) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 204.40% and is forecasted to reach 10.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.91, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.03.

In the same vein, SYNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.93, a figure that is expected to reach 2.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.84% While, its Average True Range was 5.04.