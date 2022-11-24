The ODP Corporation (ODP) recent quarterly performance of 26.45% is not showing the real picture

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.87% to $46.75. During the day, the stock rose to $47.17 and sunk to $46.59 before settling in for the price of $47.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODP posted a 52-week range of $28.85-$48.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 396.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.90, operating margin was +3.60 and Pretax Margin of +2.73.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s EVP-Chief Legal Officer & Secy bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 41.58, making the entire transaction reach 49,896 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,050. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 6,800 for 36.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,655. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,932 in total.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.46) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +2.21 while generating a return on equity of 11.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 396.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The ODP Corporation (ODP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.21, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.93.

In the same vein, ODP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The ODP Corporation (ODP)

[The ODP Corporation, ODP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.