Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.10

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.46% to $43.29. During the day, the stock rose to $44.23 and sunk to $43.00 before settling in for the price of $44.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TR posted a 52-week range of $30.50-$44.63.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.34.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Confectioners industry. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.29%, in contrast to 30.80% institutional ownership.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.91, and its Beta score is 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.95.

In the same vein, TR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03.

Technical Analysis of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR)

[Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., TR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.