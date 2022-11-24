Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) last month volatility was 4.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.47% to $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.73 and sunk to $1.57 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRN posted a 52-week range of $1.16-$2.40.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $321.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3612, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5881.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.81%, in contrast to 16.28% institutional ownership.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.30%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, WRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

[Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0831.