Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.64

As on November 23, 2022, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.68% to $270.66. During the day, the stock rose to $274.85 and sunk to $261.985 before settling in for the price of $261.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZBRA posted a 52-week range of $224.87-$615.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $263.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $331.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.68, operating margin was +18.00 and Pretax Margin of +17.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s Chief Global Ops & Services sold 2,331 shares at the rate of 328.50, making the entire transaction reach 765,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,976. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 1,802 for 584.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,053,521. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,132 in total.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.21) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +14.87 while generating a return on equity of 32.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.10% and is forecasted to reach 17.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.89, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.44.

In the same vein, ZBRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.76, a figure that is expected to reach 4.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zebra Technologies Corporation, ZBRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.43 million was lower the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.94% While, its Average True Range was 11.19.