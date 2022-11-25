A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) as it 5-day change was 3.41%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.23% to $5.76. During the day, the stock rose to $5.82 and sunk to $5.65 before settling in for the price of $5.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$10.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -2.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $758.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.06.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Going through the that latest performance of [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.97 million was inferior to the volume of 3.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.