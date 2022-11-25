A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) as it 5-day change was -0.02%

As on November 23, 2022, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) started slowly as it slid -1.13% to $55.19. During the day, the stock rose to $55.64 and sunk to $54.33 before settling in for the price of $55.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVV posted a 52-week range of $29.52-$63.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 22.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 122.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $248.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.63.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ovintiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 77.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director sold 2,600 shares at the rate of 56.21, making the entire transaction reach 146,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Director sold 19,231 for 59.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,144,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,269 in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.82) by -$0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 122.60% and is forecasted to reach 14.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.91, and its Beta score is 2.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.47.

In the same vein, OVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.10, a figure that is expected to reach 2.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ovintiv Inc., OVV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.48 million was lower the volume of 4.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.21% While, its Average True Range was 2.78.