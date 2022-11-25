A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with TuanChe Limited (TC) as it 5-day change was -86.24%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.50% to $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TC posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$10.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.4855, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0764.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 621 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.15, operating margin was -31.00 and Pretax Margin of -28.51.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. TuanChe Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.92%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -28.51 while generating a return on equity of -42.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TuanChe Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TuanChe Limited (TC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, TC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

Going through the that latest performance of [TuanChe Limited, TC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.6271.