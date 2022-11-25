AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) EPS is poised to hit 0.64 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 3.68% at $9.85. During the day, the stock rose to $9.89 and sunk to $9.49 before settling in for the price of $9.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$16.14.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $571.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $569.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.43.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +34.13 and Pretax Margin of +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 43.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director, Executive Chair sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,819,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 667,920. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for 14.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,639,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,066,178 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.92.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.