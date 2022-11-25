Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) 14-day ATR is 0.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) established initial surge of 2.20% at $0.38, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.38 and sunk to $0.365 before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGTC posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.83.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -61.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3343, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8036.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 102 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -524.31, operating margin was -20361.54 and Pretax Margin of -21153.85.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation industry. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 8,070 shares at the rate of 0.77, making the entire transaction reach 6,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,883. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,376. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,006 in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -21213.23 while generating a return on equity of -119.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 84.60.

In the same vein, AGTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0171.