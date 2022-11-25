Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) recent quarterly performance of -34.91% is not showing the real picture

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 8.56% to $3.17. During the day, the stock rose to $3.28 and sunk to $2.96 before settling in for the price of $2.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATAI posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$11.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $479.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 81 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.77, operating margin was -590.52 and Pretax Margin of -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.28%, in contrast to 35.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 21,900 shares at the rate of 4.47, making the entire transaction reach 97,801 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,799,302. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for 4.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,689. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,777,402 in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1199.05.

In the same vein, ATAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

[Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.