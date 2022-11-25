Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.85 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.32% to $37.61. During the day, the stock rose to $37.66 and sunk to $37.37 before settling in for the price of $37.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $29.31-$50.11.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $8.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $301.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 213000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.65 and Pretax Margin of +35.48.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Bank of America Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 71.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 4 shares at the rate of 23750.00, making the entire transaction reach 95,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for 47500.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,362,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.90, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 726.65.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank of America Corporation, BAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 25.22 million was inferior to the volume of 47.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.