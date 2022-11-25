Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last month volatility was 9.80%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.33% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.526 and sunk to $0.4545 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$8.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6672, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3518.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 307 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.40, operating margin was -93.08 and Pretax Margin of -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.58%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2018 suggests? It has posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.70%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.77.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

[Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0541.