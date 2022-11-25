Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) average volume reaches $30.11M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on November 23, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) started slowly as it slid -5.83% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.12 and sunk to $0.11 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.98.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -40.30% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $719.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $662.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1704, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4886.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.37, operating margin was -1354.20 and Pretax Margin of -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.86%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 162.65.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 35.12 million was lower the volume of 38.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0127.