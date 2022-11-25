Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) volume hits 1.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.85% to $1.45. During the day, the stock rose to $1.47 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$2.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 283.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1975, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5700.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.63, operating margin was +42.04 and Pretax Margin of +39.96.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +39.58 while generating a return on equity of 26.44.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 283.30%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.70, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.49.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

[Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0722.