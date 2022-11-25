Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Open at price of $10.90: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on November 23, 2022, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) started slowly as it slid -0.55% to $10.94. During the day, the stock rose to $10.96 and sunk to $10.765 before settling in for the price of $11.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBS posted a 52-week range of $5.77-$12.04.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $338.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12372 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.45, operating margin was +20.90 and Pretax Margin of +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.50%, in contrast to 14.80% institutional ownership.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.31, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.62.

In the same vein, SBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.11 million was better the volume of 2.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.