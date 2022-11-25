Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is -14.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.26% to $14.39. During the day, the stock rose to $15.10 and sunk to $14.28 before settling in for the price of $15.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWCO posted a 52-week range of $9.01-$20.58.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $220.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.90.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 197 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.16, operating margin was +7.71 and Pretax Margin of +5.44.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 53.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Director sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 17.77, making the entire transaction reach 142,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,815. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director sold 3,430 for 16.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 300,476 in total.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.16 while generating a return on equity of 2.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.36, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.76.

In the same vein, CWCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., CWCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.