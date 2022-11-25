Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) volume hits 2.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.82% to $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$1.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 192.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $819.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $814.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2038, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2750.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 66 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -71.78, operating margin was -116.74 and Pretax Margin of +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 192.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.63, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 76.93.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Denison Mines Corp., DNN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.65 million was inferior to the volume of 8.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0670.