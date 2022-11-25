Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) flaunted slowness of -11.11% at $1.04, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $0.96 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPRO posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$3.84.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7240, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0854.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 41 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.06, operating margin was -285.94 and Pretax Margin of -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Draganfly Inc. industry. Draganfly Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.02%, in contrast to 2.83% institutional ownership.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

Draganfly Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.20%.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.92.

In the same vein, DPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Draganfly Inc., DPRO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.1354.