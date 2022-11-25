Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) volume hits 2.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 0.88% at $98.54. During the day, the stock rose to $98.68 and sunk to $97.445 before settling in for the price of $97.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUK posted a 52-week range of $83.76-$116.33.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $770.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $769.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.78.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Duke Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 64.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 900 shares at the rate of 95.01, making the entire transaction reach 85,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,057. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s EVP & CCO sold 415 for 93.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,832. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,412 in total.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.98, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67.

In the same vein, DUK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.