Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Moves 5.24% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) established initial surge of 5.24% at $0.15, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.15 and sunk to $0.12 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQOS posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$4.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3719, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0381.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eqonex Limited industry. Eqonex Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.82%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eqonex Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eqonex Limited (EQOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, EQOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84.

Technical Analysis of Eqonex Limited (EQOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eqonex Limited, EQOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0548.