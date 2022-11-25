FREYR Battery (FREY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.02M

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) established initial surge of 2.48% at $14.48, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $14.895 and sunk to $14.11 before settling in for the price of $14.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREY posted a 52-week range of $6.42-$16.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.62.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FREYR Battery industry. FREYR Battery’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.36%, in contrast to 51.70% institutional ownership.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in the upcoming year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88.

In the same vein, FREY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FREYR Battery, FREY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.