Halliburton Company (HAL) recent quarterly performance of 14.72% is not showing the real picture

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) flaunted slowness of -2.38% at $36.56, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $37.29 and sunk to $36.04 before settling in for the price of $37.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAL posted a 52-week range of $20.77-$43.99.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 148.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $908.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $905.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.52.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Halliburton Company industry. Halliburton Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s EVP Administration & CHRO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 39.95, making the entire transaction reach 1,997,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,666. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s Director sold 6,000 for 35.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 212,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,625 in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 148.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.94, and its Beta score is 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.26.

In the same vein, HAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Halliburton Company, HAL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.