Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.52: Right on the Precipice

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.71% to $3.57. During the day, the stock rose to $3.62 and sunk to $3.445 before settling in for the price of $3.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.50.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.52.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 35.60% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 138.26.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

[Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.