Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) volume hits 0.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on November 23, 2022, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) started slowly as it slid -3.98% to $18.83. During the day, the stock rose to $19.56 and sunk to $18.645 before settling in for the price of $19.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEP posted a 52-week range of $15.12-$20.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.67.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 302 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.55, operating margin was +43.99 and Pretax Margin of +45.68.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 26.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 1,235 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 19,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 8,809 for 16.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,194 in total.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +43.32 while generating a return on equity of 52.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.61, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.10.

In the same vein, HEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Holly Energy Partners L.P., HEP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.14 million was lower the volume of 0.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.