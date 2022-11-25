Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) average volume reaches $362.40K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.17% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $2.15 and sunk to $1.59 before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFBR posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$3.30.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2785.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.89, operating margin was -12.98 and Pretax Margin of -23.98.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.36%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -23.66 while generating a return on equity of -192.14.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73.

In the same vein, JFBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63.

Technical Analysis of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, JFBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.2483.