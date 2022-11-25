Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.89

As on November 23, 2022, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.54% to $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.1673 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGHL posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2932, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2165.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 38 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.11, operating margin was +3.09 and Pretax Margin of -2.85.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.08 while generating a return on equity of 0.07.

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.60%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89.

In the same vein, LGHL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32.

Technical Analysis of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lion Group Holding Ltd., LGHL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.52 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1884.