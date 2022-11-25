Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.36% to $2.77. During the day, the stock rose to $2.825 and sunk to $2.69 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNMD posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$32.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.68.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.20%, in contrast to 16.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 644 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,293. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,207 for 2.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 251,093 in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.75) by $0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -79.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, MNMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

[Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., MNMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.