Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.02: Right on the Precipice

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started the day on November 23, 2022, remained unchanged at at $2.41. During the day, the stock rose to $2.43 and sunk to $2.385 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$5.26.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 196.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $632.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.02.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 345 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -48.63, operating margin was -791.38 and Pretax Margin of -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.10%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 36.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.81.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.