No matter how cynical the overall market is RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) performance over the last week is recorded 38.19%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) set off with pace as it heaved 17.75% to $1.99. During the day, the stock rose to $2.06 and sunk to $1.73 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$5.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $564.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8352.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1235 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.09, operating margin was +26.98 and Pretax Margin of +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.34%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.14.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 23.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1965.