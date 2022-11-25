Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) last week performance was -3.06%

As on November 23, 2022, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) started slowly as it slid -0.55% to $16.15. During the day, the stock rose to $16.205 and sunk to $15.87 before settling in for the price of $16.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REZI posted a 52-week range of $14.95-$28.35.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 456.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.70, operating margin was +9.56 and Pretax Margin of +6.04.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s President, ADI sold 65,500 shares at the rate of 23.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,508,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,081.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 456.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.73, and its Beta score is 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.17.

In the same vein, REZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Resideo Technologies Inc., REZI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was lower the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.