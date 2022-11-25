Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) last week performance was 14.35%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 3.54% at $32.19. During the day, the stock rose to $32.41 and sunk to $31.65 before settling in for the price of $31.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $21.57-$44.64.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $514.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.48.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.68%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 38.25, making the entire transaction reach 382,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 434,341. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 37.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 379,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 444,341 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 64.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 141.10.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.