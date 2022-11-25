QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) volume hits 5.48 million: A New Opening for Investors

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.21% to $125.15. During the day, the stock rose to $127.035 and sunk to $123.29 before settling in for the price of $123.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $101.93-$193.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 14.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 51000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.84, operating margin was +33.49 and Pretax Margin of +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 2,894 shares at the rate of 121.10, making the entire transaction reach 350,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s President QTL & Global Affairs sold 5,591 for 114.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 642,909. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,572 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.96, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.42.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.42, a figure that is expected to reach 2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

[QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.70% While, its Average True Range was 4.60.