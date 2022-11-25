Qudian Inc. (QD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.76

As on November 23, 2022, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) started slowly as it slid -6.09% to $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8199 and sunk to $0.7502 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QD posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.18.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $248.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $194.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8853, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9803.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 940 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.07, operating margin was +63.15 and Pretax Margin of +61.52.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qudian Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 19.20% institutional ownership.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +33.93 while generating a return on equity of 4.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.29.

In the same vein, QD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qudian Inc., QD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was lower the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.0493.