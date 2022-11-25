SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) 14-day ATR is 0.50: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.03% to $9.16. During the day, the stock rose to $9.47 and sunk to $9.04 before settling in for the price of $9.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIGA posted a 52-week range of $5.49-$26.99.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 54.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $676.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.89.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 47.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 7.82, making the entire transaction reach 234,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,875.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.49, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.15.

In the same vein, SIGA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

Going through the that latest performance of [SIGA Technologies Inc., SIGA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.96 million was inferior to the volume of 5.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.