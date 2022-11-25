SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) return on Assets touches 3.05: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) established initial surge of 1.75% at $20.89, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $20.91 and sunk to $20.58 before settling in for the price of $20.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKM posted a 52-week range of $18.32-$30.53.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.12.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34847 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,137,026,597 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 225,277,018. The stock had 5.60 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.64, operating margin was +8.26 and Pretax Margin of +7.59.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SK Telecom Co.Ltd industry. SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.60%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.18 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.50%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.87, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, SKM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62.

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SK Telecom Co.Ltd, SKM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.