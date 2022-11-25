Synchrony Financial (SYF) is 11.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 23, 2022, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $36.84. During the day, the stock rose to $37.03 and sunk to $36.215 before settling in for the price of $36.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $27.22-$50.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 0.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 222.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $448.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.62.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s insider sold 31,303 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,252,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,929. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s official sold 25,900 for 39.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,015,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,830 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 222.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.82, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.56.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.33, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Synchrony Financial, SYF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.64 million was lower the volume of 6.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.