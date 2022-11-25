The key reasons why Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is -81.07% away from 52-week high?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.97% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2027 and sunk to $0.1733 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTB posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.03.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1551, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2791.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 65 employees. It has generated 89,245 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -127,076. The stock had 0.57 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.32, operating margin was -147.75 and Pretax Margin of -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Bit Brother Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 41.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.85.

In the same vein, BTB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63.

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

[Bit Brother Limited, BTB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0176.