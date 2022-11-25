ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.82% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.135 and sunk to $0.1122 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THMO posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$1.89.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1818, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3599.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 39 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.97, operating margin was -77.80 and Pretax Margin of -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.70%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, THMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

[ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., THMO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0151.